Free VJ loops for all your projects, licensed CC0 (Public Domain) so you can use them for anything. Credit isn't required but always appreciated.

Downloads are available in three formats, h264 encoded up to 2K, MJPEG encoded at 4:2:2 up to 4K and Blender source files if you want to create your own version. For the source files I recommend using the latest nightly builds as I'm always testing out new features.